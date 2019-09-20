Surveillance image shows suspect who allegedly killed gas station clerk

Officials have released a surveillance image of the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a gas station clerk during a reported robbery Wednesday night in South Bend.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Lincoln Way West at 10:54 p.m.

Officers found Baljeet Singh, a 24-year-old from South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

"I was just really shocked," said Billi Jeane Wheeler, who knew Singh. "My first impression was to just call down here and find out what was going on.

"He was a sweet guy, he really was," she said.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

"I was literally here minutes before it happened, so I was like really like, 'Oh, that was really good for me to be able to not be in that situation,' but at the same time, like, I kind of wish I had been so we could have helped him better," Wheeler said.

This is the fifth shooting in the past week and the second shooting death in less than a week.

"Gun violence is a terrible plague on our society," South Bend resident Greg Downs said. "I think you're talking about a very, very few individuals, mostly gang-related, that are doing the majority of violence in our city."

"Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] has already tried doing the best that he could, or has he? I guess that's the question a lot of South Bend people are starting to ask, especially in this presidential race." South Bend resident Josh Williams said. "I don't mean to make it political, but it's a question that is being asked is when these shootings continue, what is being done by our local government?"

Police are still searching for a suspect.

On Friday morning, the suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 5’11” to 6’2” tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans, white belt and black and white tennis shoes. He was wearing a mask covering over face.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

Stay with 16 News Now on the air and online as we continue to learn more.

