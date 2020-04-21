Surprise birthday parade for a Granger woman in remission

A Granger woman who has been fighting cancer for five years, but is now in remission, got quite the surprise Tuesday night.

Vehicles paraded down Shauna Olesen's street to wish her a happy 35th birthday.

Some tossed gifts out the window; others brought balloons; and some sang her happy birthday.

When Olesen was diagnosed with Melanoma, it eventually reached stage four in her lung.

Olesen said her kids and good friends keep her going.

"Awesome to see all my friends and family come for this...It means a lot to me because I really didn't want to celebrate with everything going on," Olesen said.

Olesen had one birthday wish this year: to make some salmon on the grill.

She said she has a follow-up appointment Friday and said she is praying for a good CT scan and blood results.