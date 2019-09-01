Surprise birthday bash for longtime gymnastics coach, honored by former students

A longtime gymnastics coach Kathy Brothers celebrated her 80th birthday in South Bend Sunday.

She has been a gymnastics coach in South Bend for over 50 years.

“It’s not just about building champions, it is about building people,” said daughter Chris McDaniel.

Building people up, and encouraging them, has been Brothers’s philosophy for decades.

“She seemed like super scary, and I never wanted to do anything wrong in front of her, but she is honestly like the best coach I could have ever asked for. She always pushed me to do my best,” said former student, Claire Butler.

Brothers has pushed her own children, some now coaches themselves, to be their best too.

“Watching her develop, you know, even me into a great adult,” McDaniel said.

It came as no surprise when former colleagues, students, coaches and family threw her a surprise birthday party at Joys Gymnastics in South Bend.

“I do not do Facebook. That’s how they set this up, so I wouldn’t know…This was amazing; totally blew my mind,” Brothers said.

The birthday girl took it easy Sunday and soaked in all the love.

Brothers said she has coached so many years because she loves working with the kids.

“She will always forever be in my heart as like one of the biggest impactors in my entire life,” Butler said.

Brothers said she still coaches a few hours a week.