Supermarket chains announce additional benefits for workers

Two of the country's largest supermarkets have announced additional benefits for workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whole Foods will be paying all part- and full-time hourly workers an additional $2 per hour.

Those workers will receive double their regular hourly base for every overtime hour until May 3.

Whole Foods team members are in quarantine or test positive for COVID-19 will receive two weeks' paid time off.

Kroger has announced that all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service full-time associates will receive a one-time $300 bonus.

All part-time associates will receive a one-time $150 bonus.

Kroger has also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms verified from a doctor.

Kroger employees who test positive for COVID-19 will receive up to two weeks of paid time off.