Child and Parent Services in Elkhart is postponing its upcoming Superhero 5k Fundraiser, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The organization is now launching a virtual "Nurture the Nest" fundraiser challenge.

The team that raises the most in donations will be invited to an exclusive cocktail party in the fall.

Everyone who donates 100 dollars or more will receive a complimentary entry into the Superhero 5k.

A new date for the 5k has yet to be determined.