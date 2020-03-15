Sunshine to finish the weekend

A brighter day on tap with mostly sunny expected. It will be a touch warmer than yesterday as highs reach into the mid 40s. Clear skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds increase on Monday with a slight chance for rain late in the day. There will be a better chance for rain late Monday evening/overnight as a cold front moves through. Other than a slight chance for a lingering shower Tuesday morning, we will get a break before rain chances ramp up in the Wednesday through Friday timeframe. Some thunder will be possible Thursday night and Friday as well. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s/low 60s for Thursday, but then we see falling temps on Friday and a cooler weekend ahead.

