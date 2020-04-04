Sunshine returns with warmer temps for Sunday

While the high today was 58 degrees, that came overnight and it has been a very chilly day with rain and clouds. We will see plenty of clouds this evening, though they should break up some overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall into the mid 30s this evening with lows in the low 30s overnight.

Sunday will be a much nicer day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures returning. Highs will be back up into the upper 50s, perhaps even 60 in spots. We get even warmer for the first half of next week but we will also see showers and some thunderstorms at times as a couple of storm systems make their way through the area. It turns much cooler again for next weekend, and though models differ on timing and placement, it looks like showers will be possible, even some snowflakes mixing in. So stay tuned.

