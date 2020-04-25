Sunshine returns to finish the weekend

Showers will continue this evening, but will taper off overnight as low pressure moves away and drier air moves in. Temperatures won’t fall too much with lows overnight around 40 degrees.

Sunday will be a MUCH nicer day as we see the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon with highs back in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees with a bit of a breeze. Clear skies tomorrow night will allow temps to fall back down into the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will increase on Monday as the next system approaches with a chance for rain later in the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. Better rain chances Monday night. Tuesday will be even warmer with upper 60s to near 70 for highs, but we’ll see a decent chance for rain, especially Tuesday night, with some thunder possible as well. We see some ups and downs with temperatures for the rest of the week, buy generally warmer than what we have seen the past couple weeks.

