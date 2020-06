TODAY:

Plenty of sunshine this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few pop-up showers from 2-7pm with light winds from the west. Low levels of humidity through the day as high temperatures reach the middle 70s.

TONIGHT:

Dry conditions after sunset with mainly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW:

Sunny skies. Dry conditions. A slightly warmer day with highs in the low 80s and low levels of humidity. Enjoy!