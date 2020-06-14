Sunshine brings a warming trend to start off the week!

After a weekend of sunshine, we’re going to keep that trend going into the work week as temperatures gradually rise! Tonight, expect a clear and cool night once again as temps fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s. For Monday, expect mainly sunny skies with temps rising to the upper 70s. A few extra clouds may develop from the east later in the day. We’re back in the 80s by Tuesday and hovering around 90 by Thursday. Our next chance for showers move in Friday afternoon and chances continue into the weekend, with cooler temps to follow.