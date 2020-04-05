Sunshine and warmer temps today

A much nicer day is in store for us today with the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’re starting out with some clouds, but skies should become mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s in most areas, cooler near Lake Michigan.

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Clouds build in again tomorrow with a slight chance for rain later in the afternoon. Showers likely Monday night with some thunderstorms possible as well. Scattered showers and storms possible on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring to around 70 degrees. We will have to keep an eye on those storms for Tuesday as some stronger storms could be possible. Spotty showers on Wednesday, then turning much cooler for the rest of the 10 day forecast with highs in the 40s and 50s.