Sunshine and warmer temps return for Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with breezy conditions. There is still a slight chance for light snow in spots, especially this evening and early overnight hours. Like the past several days, we don’t see temperatures move much as lows overnight will only be in the low 30s. While the dreary conditions continue tonight, tomorrow is looking brighter, and much warmer!

Warmer and drier air working in as an area of high pressure settles over the region. While a warm front is expected to move through, it should come through dry. We make set a new record high, as temps are expected to get up into the low 50s! Monday will be warm again, but rain clouds will be back and we will have a chance for rain Monday night. Then with slightly cooler temperatures we see rain possibly mixing with snow on Tuesday, with a decent chance for snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will be back in the 30s for highs the rest of the week, with several low to medium chances for snow.

