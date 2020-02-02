Sunshine and potentially record warmth today!

Get ready for a big change today! We are starting with some clouds, but we expect to actually see some sunshine for a change today, particularly this afternoon. On top of that, we will final get out of this rut of temperatures in the 30s as we soar to potentially record breaking highs in the low 50s (mid 50s in spots). The downside is that it is going to be a pretty breezy day. Winds could be gusting to around 40 mph at times.

Don’t get too used to the warmth and sunshine we see this afternoon as the clouds will move right back in tomorrow. Rain will move back in, too. Best chance in the evening, but we could see rain as early as late afternoon. Rain continues Monday night, and as temperatures cool on Tuesday, we will see a chance for some snow to mix in. Some light accumulation is possible Tuesday night. We will have several chances for light snow through the rest of the week, with temperatures returning to more seasonable 30s.