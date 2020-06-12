Sunny skies Friday with a slight chance of overnight rain

TODAY:

A stunning day, similar to Thursday. Highs reach the middle 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A touch of cloud cover builds in this evening.

TONIGHT:

A slight chance of spotty showers Friday evening into early Saturday. Not a significant amount of rain, but make sure the windows are closed, just in case. Lows in the low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND—

SATURDAY: A bit of early cloud cover giving way to afternoon sunshine. Highs are limited to the upper 60s. Otherwise, dry and pleasant!

SUNDAY: Low levels of humidity with high temperatures in the low 70s. Sunny skies from start to finish.