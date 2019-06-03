Sunny, dry, pleasant Monday

TODAY:

A chilly start with wake-up temperatures in the middle 40s.

No frost likely, but you may want to take a few extra minutes to warm up the car! Winds less than 10mph through the entire day.

Afternoon highs top out right near the 70 degree mark with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions from AM to PM.

TONIGHT:

Still quite calm overnight with some cloud cover gradually building back into the area. Not nearly as cold as last night. Lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY:

A mainly dry day with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Becoming a bit breezy with isolated rain shower chances after 2pm.

WEDNESDAY:

MUCH more humid. Feeling sticky and warm as highs top out in the upper 70s. Scattered showers on the radar for most of the day.