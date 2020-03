THIS MORNING:

Mostly cloudy with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. Northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Eventually becoming sunny with a high near 46. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. Not as breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy; Showers to our south. A high near 40. A light northerly breeze