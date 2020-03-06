Sunny and warmer this weekend

It has been a cloudy, breezy and cold day that started with snow, but all that will be coming to an end as a nice weekend is ahead of us. Clouds will slowly break up this evening and winds will slacken off. It will be a cold night with clearing skies. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 20s.

The weekend will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures as high pressure builds in and we see southerly winds bringing warmer air into the area. Saturday we will see highs in the upper 40s, and even warmer on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees! Rain will return on Monday, though temperatures will still be quite warm. We will see several chances for mainly rain this coming week with temperatures remaining near to above normal.

