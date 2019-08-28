Sunny and dry with strong winds Wednesday in Michiana

TODAY:

Clear, cool, comfortable. A pleasant start to your Wednesday with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Strong winds from the west continue to impact the Lake Michigan shoreline. Waves will reach 3-5’ and there’s a high risk of rip currents. Plenty of sunshine, otherwise with dry conditions AM to PM.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies, cool conditions. Lows in the middle 50s. Windows open!

TOMORROW:

A more summer-like pattern. Highs in the low 80s with bright sunshine. Evening showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible into Friday morning.