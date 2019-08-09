Sunny and dry into the weekend

TODAY:

A touch of early fog, otherwise clear. Virtually cloud-free this afternoon with bright, blue skies.

Picture perfect weather with highs in the upper 70s and low levels of humidity. We’re comfortable, but about 5 degrees below average for mid-August.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies, cool temps. We drop into the middle 50s overnight, so if you leave the windows open, be sure to throw and extra blanket on the bed.

TOMORROW:

A second stunning day in a row! Highs near 80 degrees with calm winds and plenty of sunshine. Late clouds build into Michiana before light rain arrives Sunday.