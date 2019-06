TODAY:

Developing fog is limiting overall visibility this morning. Use low beams and take it slow until fog lifts at 10am.

Afternoon highs top out in the upper 70s with a slightly muggy feel to the day. We’re otherwise dry and sunny!

TONIGHT:

Clear skies with lows in the middle 50s. A pleasant evening.

FRIDAY:

As a high pressure system lingers in Michiana, we’re sunny and dry with highs near 80 degrees. A picture perfect end to the workweek.