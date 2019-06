TODAY:

Pleasant, dry, sunny! Highs in the upper 70s as we celebrate the first day of summer. Rain-free with low levels of humidity

TONIGHT:

Increasing cloud cover overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Quite mild.

THIS WEEKEND:

SATURDAY— Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Just a few showers. Not a washout. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY—A very warm and humid day. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms on the radar.