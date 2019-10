TODAY:

Clouds gradually clearing from west to east.

Wake-up temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. A crisp Autumn morning. Afternoon highs in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies with temperatures dropping way down into the lower 40s. A chilly start to your Tuesday.

THIS WEEK:

Mainly dry with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday and then into the 70s for Wednesday through Friday.