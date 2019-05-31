Sunny and dry Friday with returning showers this weekend

Plenty of afternoon sunshine this Friday with a high temperature near 80 degrees! Picture perfect.

Into the final hours of the month of May, we’ll see a bit of returning cloud cover overnight. Lows drop into the lower 60s. A few scattered showers will be on the radar early Saturday.

SATURDAY— Scattered rain on the radar early. Afternoon storms build into the area after 1pm. A secondary line of storms rolls through right at dinnertime. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY—Sunny and dry, but much cooler. Highs only reach the middle 60s with returning afternoon sun