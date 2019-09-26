Sunny Thursday before storms arrive Friday

Today:

Mostly sunny and dry heading into the afternoon hours. Highs near 70 degrees. A perfect fall day. Plenty of sunshine with a light breeze.

Tonight:

Dry overnight with a light wind from the south. Clear skies; chilly conditions. Lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow:

Rain begins by 3pm with thicker cloud cover moving in early. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night football may need to be rescheduled due to rain and thunderstorms. We’re under a marginal risk of severe weather. Showers will be rather consistent through dinnertime with storms after 7pm.