Sunny & dry start to the workweek

TODAY:

Picture perfect! Just like Sunday, we’re dry, clear, breezy, comfortable. Winds pick up this afternoon from the SW. Sunny skies persist through 4pm. Clouds roll in with late rain showers. Highs reach the low 60s.

TONIGHT:

A mild evening with lows in the upper 40s. A few rumbles of thunder overnight with showers on the radar.

TOMORROW:

Not a total washout, but on/off rain showers are likely. We’ll be cloudy and warm. Highs reach the upper 60s, near 70 degrees! Late thunderstorms possible, leading into a soaker on Wednesday.