Today:

Areas of frost early this morning with wake up temperatures near the freezing point in the low 30s. It’s sunny and dry afternoon. Temperatures near 60°. A light breeze from the SE becoming somewhat windy this afternoon.

Tonight:

Showers arrive with gusty winds. Low temperatures in the middle 30s. Rain chance is brief… Ending by Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow:

Mainly dry, but much cooler. A high temperature of only 44°. The chilly breeze from the north west. Otherwise, dry and sunny.