Sunday's community prayer vigil draws hundreds to pray for victims of racial injustice

Elected officials came together with religious leaders from St. Joseph County to pray after a week protests shine a light on issues of racial injustice in America.

16 News Now tells us how the South Bend mayor says he's committed making a difference.

"God of Heaven, as we come before your presence today, we ask that you send healing to our land," prayed Bishop Donald Alford at Sunday's community prayer rally.

John Hunt Memorial Plaza played host to several protests this week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The prayer rally might have a different tone, but the message was the same.

"I can't breathe. After this demonstration, we will have to plan, strategize, mobilize, and implement instruments that will tear this corrupt system down," said Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Keith Witherspoon.

Spiritual leaders from several different religions came together supporting those words and offering a few of their own to allies in attendance.

"The terrible George Floyd video brought home to us that are white what you have to live with every day of your lives," said Notre Dame President Fr. John I. Jenkins.

"We need to listen to the frustrations and understand the pain that the average African-American citizen is trying to share with us," said RabbiMichael Friedland.

"We pray for all working their whole lives to break the cycle of violence and silence in our society and everywhere in the world," said Imam Mohammad Sirajuddin.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller says now is the time to come together to find solutions.

"People across the political spectrum, people young and old, black and white, coming together to push for racial justice and the change we need to see that's long overdue," he said.

Praying for peace, and calling for action.

After the hour long prayer rally, some of those in attendance marched down Dr. Martin Luther King boulevard speaking out against racial injustice.

Mayor Mueller stood in solidarity with the black community at the prayer rally, and has a chance to back it up on Monday.

Black Lives Matter planned two protests asking the South Bend common council to vote 'no' on a bill that would increase police salaries across the board.

Mayor Mueller says the raise would help recruitment and retention in the department, but protesters are calling to defund the police.

"The 'defund the police' means different things to different people. I've heard some people say it means to abolish the police. I've seen some people say we need to shift more resources to social programs. And so really, we need to figure out how do we make the reforms we need and move our city forward," Mueller said.