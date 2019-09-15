Sunday starting with rain

A rainy morning expected with some thunder as well. Rain should thin out closer to lunchtime, with spotty showers possible this afternoon. Highs will top off around 80 degrees. We will see more scattered showers and t-storms tonight, especially this evening. We could possibly see some fog to start off our Monday morning, otherwise some clouds early in the day will give way to mostly sunny skies later in the day. A high pressure ridge builds in to the Great Lakes which will keep storms off to our north, and help keep warm temperatures in place through the work week.

