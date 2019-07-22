Sunday rain damages portion of Concord High School

The rain from Sunday storms in Michiana has done some damage to Concord High School in Elkhart County.

Around 5 p.m. that night, a staff member was working in his office when he realized he was standing in water, according to the district’s superintendent, Tim Tahara.

“We spent a good part of the evening trying to move equipment out of harm's way, out of the water, and then when we were able to get a couple of pumps in the building,” Tahara explained.

Tahara said the rain damaged the music wing of the high school, where disaster crews have placed pumps, high-powered fans and dehumidifiers.

He believes one reason for the water damage is construction happening on the south side of the high school on a new fitness center. The lobby of the performing arts center is also being renovated. This means there is blacktop missing.

“It looks like there’s a storm sewer that didn't do its job after some of that earthwork took place, so we think that’s part of why water didn’t have anywhere else to go except into a lower loading dock that services the performing arts center,” Tahara said.

Since the construction project also includes an electrical upgrade, the superintendent says the waterlogged music wing already had the power turned off, which makes the cleanup process a bit safer.

Tahara said it’s unclear right now the extent of the water damage but added some offices and classrooms could be affected for the start of the school year.

He doesn’t think the timeline for the performing arts center construction will be impacted, since the new lobby is not slated to open until April 2020.

