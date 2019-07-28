Sunday AM Weather

Another warm and humid day on tap with highs expected to top off in the mid to upper 80s, but feeling more like low 90s. There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or t-storm, but most areas should stay dry. A cold front approaches later tonight, and could bring a shower or storm to far west/northwest areas overnight, but better rain chances come on Monday when the front moves through. Monday will be cooler with highs in the low 80s. Then behind the front we will see another period of cooler, drier and more comfortable conditions for the rest of the work week with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.