The Sunburst Races have been tentatively postponed until August 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The half marathon, 10K, 5K run and 5K fitness walk had been scheduled for June 6.

Participants have the option to stay in the postponed race, defer their registration to 2021, donate their registration to Beacon Children's Hospital or get a refund.

You can find more information at runsignup.com/Race/IN/SouthBend/SunburstRaces