Sun to start, but snow tonight

A quiet and cool morning is expected but things will change this afternoon. Rain and snow is possible late this afternoon, changing over to all snow this evening/tonight. Most areas will see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation through tonight, with roads getting slushy. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We could see a few lingering rain/snow showers early Monday morning, otherwise clouds will slowly decrease. It will be warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Rain returns Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s, then more rain Wednesday night with rain chances at times through the end of the week.

