Summerscape Day Camp is underway at ETHOS Innovation Center

Some Elkhart students are already back in the classroom.

Summerscape Day Camp is underway at the ETHOS Innovation Center.

The six-week program teaches K-6 students everything from science to theater and art.

"It's just such a thrill to hear the giggles and laughs and the chatter and to see the kids running in and out," said Jim Finan, CEO of ETHOS Innovation Center.

This year is looking a little different, with many safety measures in place to protect campers and staff from COVID-19.

Each camper has their temperature taken before entering the building, and they have to wear a mask.

The campers are also put in smaller groups for activities.

"They're so happy to be back with teachers, educators, other kids," said Ashley Molyneaux, executive director of the Elkhart Education Foundation. "And honestly, the mask is kind of a small sacrifice."

