Summer weather pattern sticks around this week

Warm and sticky through tonight with some spotty showers and storms possible this evening mainly in southwestern areas. Temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening, bottoming off in the upper 60s overnight under clear to partly cloudy skies.

More of the same for the next few days as warm and humid weather continues. Showers and storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon, but there’s also a chance tomorrow night and Tuesday as upper level waves are expected to move along the stalled front. With hot and humid conditions through the week, we’ll keep a low chance for showers and storms into Thursday. Temperatures remain in the upper 80 to even low 90s in spots. Models are showing drier conditions this weekend at this point, but with the heat and humidity an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Models differ quite a bit on the last few days, with one of the major model looking at mid 90s for early next week! We’ll see if we can get some consistency as we get closer.

