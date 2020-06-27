Summer warmth takes hold as we inch closer to the 4th of July

Warm evening as temperatures will fall through the 70s down to near 65 by Sunday morning. Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible through early this evening associated with the stalled out front to our South. Clouds will gradually clear as we warm up into the upper 80s by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will be dry as our next chance for some scattered thunderstorms comes Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will feature the chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. We stay warm, hovering in the upper 80s through the week but it will be dry heading into your 4th of July weekend. Good firework weather should be in store before some more unsettled weather will move our way by the end of your holiday weekend. Temperatures remain warm throughout of forecast period as the air conditioner may be getting a workout through next week.

