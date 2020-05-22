Summer like weather this weekend with some storms possible

Clouds and some showers will linger this evening, becoming partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Warmer temperatures return this weekend with highs near 80 on Saturday and in the low to mid 80s on Sunday and Monday. We should start off with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, but the afternoon will bring a chance for shower and some rumbles, especially late in the day. The better chance for showers and storms looks to be Saturday evening. There is a small chance that storms could be on the gusty side so we’ll be watching. It will be warm and muggy through most of next week with a summer-like pattern bringing a chance for showers and storms each day, but there will be dry time as well.