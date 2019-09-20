Summer like weather continues this Friday

A quiet morning, and another warm day expected overall. There’s a slight chance for sprinkles or a shower today, especially for western areas. Otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies with increasing humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

As we head through tonight, things are looking good for Friday night football with partly cloudy skies, but it will be warm. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend brings better rain chances. There’s a slight chance for a shower or storm later Saturday afternoon, but the rain chances ramp up Saturday night and Sunday. Rainfall could be heavy, especially on Sunday as a cold front swings through carrying some tropical moisture as well. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front, back in the upper 70s on Sunday, with low to mid 70s for the work week.

