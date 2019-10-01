Summer-like pattern for the first day of October

TODAY:

It’s somewhat comfortable start to the day with clear skies and dry conditions. Temperatures rising rapidly into the 80s once again this afternoon. Look for higher levels of humidity and a strong breeze from the south. Plenty of sunshine with rain free conditions until this evening.

TONIGHT:

Thicker cloud cover building and mostly cloudy skies. A few rain showers scattered on the radar overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Still quite mild.

TOMORROW:

A decent chance of rain through most of the day, especially through Southwest Michigan. No severe storms are likely, however additional rain could lead to some minor flooding. Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Much cooler and more fall like for the rest of the week.