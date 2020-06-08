Summer like afternoon Monday before storms arrive Tuesday

TODAY:

Sunny, warm, and dry. Highs in the middle 80s with a cloud-free afternoon. Relatively low dew points will result in low levels of humidity.

TONIGHT:

A mild evening. Lows in the middle 60s. Becoming a bit muggy.

TOMORROW:

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach nearly 90 degrees, making it the warmest day of the week. Hot and humid weather could spark a slight chance of severe weather.

*The path of Tropical Storm Cristobal (krees-TOH-bal) is taking the storm just off to our west by the middle of this week. While we will see some moderate rainfall, the heaviest rain from this system will fall in Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois.