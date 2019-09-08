Summer heat returns this week

Spotty showers should taper off this evening, but clouds will likely stick around. It has been a chilly day with temps only in the 60s. We won’t see a big drop tonight with mostly cloudy skies in place. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

After this fall-like day, summer temperatures return in full force this week. We’ll be back to normal tomorrow, but then soar into the mid and upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Unfortunately the humidity will be soaring as well, leaving us with a heat index in the low to mid 90s! We get back closer to normal for the weekend. As far as precipitation goes, the next couple days will be mainly dry, though we can’t rule out a spotty shower. Rain chances pick up a little on Wednesday with that heat and humidity, but still fairly low. At this point Friday looks like the best chance for rain, with things clearing out as we head into Saturday.

