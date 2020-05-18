Summer camp will look different this year amid pandemic

Camp is going to look different, as changes are on its way due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'American Camp Association' released best practices to keep children safe during the pandemic.

The detailed guidelines include precautions such as having children wear masks when appropriate, engaging in smaller group activities than usual and regularly sanitizing sports equipment — if they decide to operate.

Social distancing guidelines are beginning to ease, but it's unclear how this will impact campers in both Indiana and Michigan.

At 'Camp Millhouse' in South Bend, Executive Director Diana Breden says they've decided there's no way to safely conduct their residential camp this summer.

Instead, they're getting creative and sending 'camp boxes' filled with games and activities for campers to do at home so they're still able to have some fun this summer.

Breden says it was a difficult decision, but the right one.

“Other camps in Indiana have made that call, not just ones for disabilities,” Breden said.

“It's not a safe summer in particular to have a residential camp where you have campers sleeping next to each other. Those are things we have to look at next summer, beds further apart. Those are things they're saying right now that would have to happen for this summer. We couldn't do that right now.”

