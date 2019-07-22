Summer Restaurant Week gets mouths watering in South Bend

Summer Restaurant Week is underway in South Bend.

The event features 19 locations offering menus at $11, $22 or $33. You can find everything from Italian to Japanese, and the menus include breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Approximately 10% of the proceeds from each meal purchased will be donated directly to Beacon Children's Hospital.

The event is taking place now through Aug. 4.

For a full list of participating locations, visit the Downtown Dining Alliance of South Bend website.