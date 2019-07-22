Summer Restaurant Week gets mouths watering in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer Restaurant Week is underway in South Bend.
The event features 19 locations offering menus at $11, $22 or $33. You can find everything from Italian to Japanese, and the menus include breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
Approximately 10% of the proceeds from each meal purchased will be donated directly to Beacon Children's Hospital.
The event is taking place now through Aug. 4.
For a full list of participating locations, visit the Downtown Dining Alliance of South Bend website.