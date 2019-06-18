Summer Pass helps families save money and explore this summer

This week, summer will officially hit in Michiana. If you're looking for a way to relax, keep your kids entertained and explore, the Summer Pass is for you.

"We developed the pass to showcase the different culture that the community has to offer here in South Bend," said Stacey Ball, University Town Acquisition Manager.

"It's a great opportunity to explore different locations in the community that you've never been too," said Shawn Gygi, Director of Finance at Teacher's Credit Union. "For example, the Hideaway. It's a great local bar you should come and support." Ball and Gygi were both part of a team that created the pass in the hopes of bringing people together to celebrate all that South Bend has to offer.

You can purchase the pass, which gets you exclusive deals all summer long. "So the summer pass includes two free admission to the Studebaker Museum, a free drink and appetizer at the Hideway, four free passes to Roars and Pours at the zoo and the two culture experiences with the South Bend Civic and South Bend Symphony" said Ball.

Whether you've lived here your whole life or have never been to South Bend, the pass is the perfect ticket to adventure. "We often hear there's just not a lot to do here and we hear many will travel to Chicago or visit bigger cities to experience the culture," said Ball. "But we have great organizations here locally and it was a great way to partner with them and showcase what is here in our community."

