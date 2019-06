Summer is officially here and The Salvation Army Kroc Center, South Bend is celebrating by hosting a free community picnic!

Saturday morning, Maria Catanzarite was joined by Marketing and PR Director Wanda Dudley and Special Projects Coordinator Rachael Coates to talk more about the upcoming "Summer Kickoff at the Kroc" Community Picnic, which will take place Tuesday, June 25th from 6 to 8 pm at the Kroc Center in South Bend.