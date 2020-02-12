Suit: Michigan district wrong to punish students over racist posts

Four students in a southeastern Michigan town have sued their school district over discipline they received in the wake of racist social media posts directed at black students.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday against Saline Area Schools alleges district officials lacked authority to suspend the students over the posts.

That led to a school meeting when a white parent asked a Hispanic parent why he didn't “stay in Mexico.”

The lawsuit says the unidentified white students were part of a mixed-race Snapchat group, whose participants were using “offensive terms like the ‘N’ word.”

It adds the comments were “inappropriate” but school officials lacked authority to act.

Saline's Superintendent Scot Graden says the district can't comment on pending litigation.

2/12/2020 12:07:37 PM (GMT -5:00)

