'Subway' and 'Feeding America' to donate 15 million meals

'Subway' and 'Feeding America' are teaming up to provide up to 15 million meals to feed people in need across the country.

Feeding America is predicting food banks will need an additional billion dollars over the next six months due to the pandemic

From now until April 30th, if you buy a footlong --Subway will give a meal to Feeding America.

Subway is also donating meals to those on the frontlines including healthcare workers and first responders, as well as to children who normally rely on school lunches.

