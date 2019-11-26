Sturgis police search for armed robber

Sturgis police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a cash advance store.

The robbery happened at Advance America in the 800 block of South Centerville Road. Police were called there around 3:03 p.m.

Employees say a masked woman with a gun came into the store and demanded money, then ran away.

She's described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Sturgis police at 269-659-7260 or the St. Joseph County, Michigan, Sheriff's Department at 269-467-4195.

