TODAY:

A cool, comfortable start with low levels of humidity all day long. Highs top out in the low 80s this afternoon under fully sunny skies. While we soak up this beautiful weather, the UV Index will be very high, so be sure to use a powerful SPF sunscreen.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies, once again. Cool and comfortable with low temperatures in the low 60s. Nearly calm heading into Friday.

TOMORROW:

A tad warmer with highs right near normal in the low to mid 80s on Friday. Sunny and beautiful!