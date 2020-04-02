Stunning, sunny, dry

TODAY:

A touch of early morning fog with minor slow-downs possible. Otherwise, picture perfect! Highs reach the upper 50s this afternoon under sunny skies. We're dry through the day with virtually no wind.

TONIGHT:

Calm, clear, cool. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. No fog to worry about Friday morning

TOMORROW:

Fog-free and sunny! Another bright, beautiful day with highs in the low 60s. Warm and comfortable.

SATURDAY:

Showers on/off through most of the day. Heaviest rain will be during the mid-afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 50s.