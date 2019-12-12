Study has 90 recommendations to improve policing in Elkhart

A new report contains 90 separate recommendations on how to improve policing in Elkhart.

The report came from an independent third party, is 97 pages long, and was released today—just 19 days before Mayor Tim Neese will leave office. “It gives me great pride with 19 days left in office to announce the completion of this independent assessment which delivers on our commitment to strengthen the public trust in the Elkhart Police Department, Mayor Neese said at a morning news conference.

A videotaped use of force incident showing two officers punching a handcuffed inmate lead to a study of all recent use of force incidents in Elkhart

The report documents 304 such incidents in 2018 alone and says 41 percent of those involved African American suspects despite the fact that African Americans account for just 15 percent of Elkhart’s total population.

“This is the first time I would bet that the officers would even be aware that this number is what it is and it’s an opportunity for them to look at that and say, ‘How do we do business? Can we do it better?” said Tom Wilson with Police Executive Research Forum, a division of Krieg/Devault.

The report attempts to cut to the chase where police pursuits are concerned.

Elkhart had 149 chases over the past three years. Eight percent began due to suspected drunk driving.

11 percent were due to suspected criminal activity.

A whopping 70 percent were the result of suspected traffic violations. “Some of these, a number of these pursuits were very high speeds, so high speed pursuits in an urban setting can lead to disastrous results, so we recommend that that policy be changed that you’re only going to pursue individuals for the most serious crimes,” Wilson said.

The report identifies 90 specific recommendations on how to improve policing in Elkhart.

“We can't change anything that has happened in the past but we can and will work together to make improvements in the future,” said Elkhart Chief of Police Chris Snyder.

“We talk about 21st century policing, but we have 20th century practices and training,” added Chuck Wexler with Police Executive Research Forum.

The report further found that 37 percent of all use of force incidents involved hand techniques such as strikes, tackles and take downs, while 35 percent involved the display of a firearm or a threat to use one. 27 percent of use of force incidents involved Tasers, which officials warned, fail about 40 percent of the time. “The Taser has become a uh, almost a relied upon instrument or a weapon for officers across the (nation) problem with is, our research, and this is looking at agencies across the country, it fails about forty percent of the time and when we say the tazer fails, it fails because of the deployment. It didn’t connect right, somebody has too many layers of clothes on, it’s Cold in Decatur we have multiple jackets and a taser doesn’t work,” said Tom Wilson.